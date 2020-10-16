Toppers Pizza bringing unique toppings, combinations to West Bend

WEST BEND — Toppers Pizza, famous for their unique toppings and signature items, will soon be coming to West Bend. The newest addition to the pizza chain will open on Oct. 26 at 210 North 18th Avenue.
Toppers Pizza is celebrating the opening with a grand opening special, with 51 percent off any pizza from Oct. 26-28.
Simona Ebner, marketing manager of Toppers Pizza and owner of the West Bend location, said that pizza chain, headquartered in Whitewater, has been focusing the last few years on bringing Toppers Pizza to out-of-market stores outside of Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Ebner said Toppers Pizza wanted to open up a location again and “come back to our (the company’s) roots.”
“We wanted to extend our reach a little bit and give customers delicious pizza,” said Ebner.
This will be the 67th Toppers Pizza location.
Toppers Pizza is known for its uncommon toppings, like noodles and tater tots. The newest addition to its pizza combinations is its WI Curds ’N Bacon pizza. Toppers Pizza also serves up Buffalo Chicken Mac ’N Cheese, Pepperoni Jalapeno Popper and Loaded Tot-zza pizza. Customers can customize their personal pizza combinations.
Toppers Pizza’s signature item is Topperstix, garlicky, buttery fried sticks topped with cheese and other toppings. Those who join the Toppers Pizza text club will receive a free single order of Topperstix.
Toppers Pizza is open until 1 a.m. on weekdays and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, allowing the late-night crowd and those who work second or third shift to enjoy pizza.
Toppers Pizza is currently hiring about 30 team members at the new location. Those interested in applying can reach out to Toppers Pizza online at toppers.com/.
Toppers Pizza Founder and President Scott Gittrich and a team of industry veterans opened the first Toppers Pizza 25 years ago. The company is committed to maintaining quality and consistency throughout the system and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of its locations, according to a company statement.
Toppers Pizza is also offering curbside pickup and no-contact delivery to help customers feel safe.