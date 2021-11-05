Tourism industry on the rebound locally, throughout Wisconsin

WEST BEND — There are major signs of life that can be seen in the tourism industry all across Wisconsin.
Gov. Tony Evers came bearing some good news related to the tourism industry on Thursday, as he announced that national travel spending data for September reveals Wisconsin’s first growth in monthly year-over-year tourism spending compared to 2019, while the national average continues to lag at a 9% drop.
“The tourism industry is an essential part of our state and our economy. We’ve put more than $200 million in federal recovery funds toward helping our tourism and hospitality industries get through this pandemic and bounce back, and I’m proud of our work to help support our economic recovery,” Evers said in a statement.
Wisconsin was one of only 13 states to post positive growth over 2019, according to the United States Travel Association’s monthly tourism spending data.
That success is also reflected at the municipal level.
According to data provided by the city of West Bend, the amount of 2021 room tax revenue collected in the third quarter was $189,234.47 — a 196% increase from the same period in 2020, when $63,903.83 was collected.
City officials predicted that 2021 is on track to be a record-breaking year in room tax revenue collection.
“West Bend is a resilient community,” said Tourism Commission Chairman and City Administrator Jay Shambeau. “It’s exciting to see tourism on the rise and the substantial impact it has on our businesses and cultural attractions.” City officials attribute several factors as to the recent growth in West Bend’s tourism industry, including the completion of the 68room TownPlaces Suites by Marriott in the heart of downtown, and the return of the city’s biggest events.
According to data from the city, the city’s 2021 Dirty Ninja Mud Run for Kids event at Regner Park experienced a record-breaking year with 2,307 participants, 74% residing outside of West Bend. More than 9,200 people were in attendance, resulting in an estimated economic impact of $497,608.
Other favorites, including Music on Main, Art & Chalk Fest, Fiesta Latina and Homegrown Music Festival, brought sizable crowds looking for fun in the city.
“West Bend features a variety of cultural organizations, outdoor recreation, signature events, boutique shopping, exceptional dining, and quality lodging,” said Jess Wildes, Communications and Economic Development director. “There’s always energy and activity taking place in the community—it’s become a very attractive destination for travelers.”
Keeping momentum going
Moving forward, the city is looking to its holiday events to keep up the positive momentum in terms of bringing tourism to the city.
Well-known classics like the annual Christmas Parade, Enchantment in the Park, West Bend Winter Warm Up and Bloomin’ Holidays event at the Museum of Wisconsin Art are set to return in the coming weeks and months.
Also announced last month, the Events Promotion Grants program is back for 2022.
Grants awarded through this program seek to assist local organizations in need of extra support to support tourism and economic impact.
There is up to $20,000 available for spring and summer 2022 and an additional $20,000 available for fall 2022/winter 2023. Find more information at https://rb.gy/jqej5n.