TOWN OF ADDISON — On Thursday, the Town of Addison Plan Commission will meet to discuss the zoning ordinance update to allow for agribusiness and agritourism.
There was a discussion at the Plan Commission’s meeting on May 6 regarding the creation of agribusiness and agritourism as a zoning ordinance.
Plan Commission Member Jerry Priesgen said that he has seen similar ordinances being adopted in other villages and municipalities which is why he prompted this discussion, according to the meeting minutes.
Plan Commission Chair Robert Bingen said in this meeting that he thinks this would be a good option for the property owners to use some of the buildings that are currently empty. Zoning Administrator Jill Fieweger agreed it would beneficial to have owners use the buildings and property legally within the commission’s ordinances, according to the May 6 meeting minutes.
This discussion will continue on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Administrator Steve Fieweger is set to present more information about the zoning ordinance update to allow agribusiness and agritourism in the Town of Addison in Thursday’s meeting.
The Town of Addison Plan Commission meeting will be held at Addison Town Hall at 127 First St. in Allenton.