TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — A new option for burgers and shakes may be coming to Town of Brookfield residents since the Town Board is reviewing a proposal for a Shake Shack along North Barker Road.
Shake Shack’s menu includes fresh, made-to-order hamburgers, hot dogs and similar fare, in addition to shakes and frozen custard. According to its website, the eatery has a presence in 33 states, including a pair of Wisconsin locations in Milwaukee and Madison.
The new Shake Shack location is proposed at 585 N. Barker Road — the location of a shuttered Perkins.
Shake Shack, which began operations in 2004, is testing a new component to its business model that drew heavy scrutiny from commissioners during a preliminary review of the restaurant — the drive-up service.
In July, commissioners shared concerns of traffic backups on Barker Road as customers flow in and out of the parking lot, particularly during peak times amid the lunch and dinner rush.
According to Town of Brookfield Clerk Veronica LaGuardia, the proposal was presented before the Town Board on Oct. 5, but it was tabled pending a request for additional information.
The item was then brought before the Architectural Control Committee on Oct. 13, where it received a recommendation for final approval.
The project plans and recommendation for approval are still moving through the the approval process and will return to the Plan Commission on Oct. 26.