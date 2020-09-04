TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The conditional use permit allowing Marcus Theatres to create an outdoor drive-in movie theater was pulled by the Town of Brookfield after it learned that R-rated movies had been shown at the theater, said Town Chairman Keith Henderson.
He said the town had granted the permit earlier in the summer for a drive-in outdoor theater to be set up in the parking lot of Majestic Cinema, 770 N. Springdale Road. The permit said the movies
had to be rated G, PG or PG-13. He said the town learned that at least two R-rated movies had been shown, so the Town Board voted 3 to 2 to deny the permit at its Aug. 18 meeting.