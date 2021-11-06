TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Arula, one of the brands under the Altar’d State family, will open it first store in Wisconsin at The Corners of Brookfield next spring.
Arula is a unique mid-size and plus-size fashion brand that caters to women sizes 1024 by providing a curated shopping experience. The ethos of Arula is “Inspired by Beauty.”
Arula seeks to erase industry standards and raise the bar for the mid-size and plussize shopping experience. The new boutiques offer an immersive shopping experience designed to engage the shopper’s senses: what she sees, what she hears, what she smells.
Arula believes in “the mood-boosting power of beautiful things,” that feeling beautiful has a halo effect, and that true connection is brought about when people lift each other up. As a brand, Arula aspires to help its customers leave the store feeling better than when they walked in.
Arula will be located just north of Altar’d State on High Street at The Center.
According to a news release from Arula: “Quite simply we want to provide the beautiful environment she has always longed for, whether shopping for the perfect pair of jeans, a bohemian dress, a great necklace, or decor that brings joy and light to her home. Our guest is a 25 to 35-year-old female who wants to be seen for her beauty, has a passion for giving back, and has a love of fashion.”
The business has 17 boutiques in 14 states, with more on the way.
The business offers an online retail store found at www.arula.com.