TOWN OF GRAFTON — The Town of Grafton is pursuing a default judgement in a legal case it filed against a local business which has operated in the town without a permit.
The town filed a summons and complaint Nov. 24 against Nicholas Behl and a limited liability company, Spring Trim 4 Seasons, registered in Behl’s name. Behl operates his landscaping business on a property he rents on Lake Shore Road.
According to town records, Behl never obtained a conditional use permit to have the business on the property; town zoning rules requires such a permit to run a business out of residential properties.
The complaint filed during the fall alleged that the state of the property constituted a nuisance, and the business operating unpermitted was a zoning violation. The document noted the town had received various complaints from neighbors about the business and its condition.
Last week, the town filed a motion for default judgement in the case, requesting the court issue judgment in the matter.
“Please take notice that plaintiff, the Town of Grafton, at a date and time to be set by the court, will move the court, the Honorable Sandy A. Williams presiding, for an order pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 806.02 finding defendants, Nicholas A. Behl and Spring Trim 4 Seasons, LLC, in default, ordering defendants’ property be declared a nuisance, and ordering defendants to pay damages in an amount determined by the court.”
The summons and complaint in November followed a notice of violation and a cease and desist order issued to Behl in June, according to that complaint. The document further stated that Behl met with town staff in July and was informed of all the permitting requirements, but the complaint alleged that to the date of filing, no completed application has been submitted and the unlawful activity at the Lake Shore Road property had continued.
According to discussions and minutes from town meetings since November, activities have continued on the property. While Behl has attended several meetings to discuss a conditional use permit, the application has not been approved as there have been outstanding issues with whether his business fits within town limitations on landscaping operations.
According to the complaint, a nuisance state on the property could result in fines, upon conviction, between $50 and $200 for the first offence, and between $100 and $400 for subsequent offences, with each day the nuisance continues being a separate offense. The zoning violation of an unpermitted business can result in forfeitures between $50 and $500 per day of the violation.
Both Behl and representatives of the town declined to comment, as the legal matter is ongoing.