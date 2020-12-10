GRAFTON — The Town of Grafton has filed suit against a local business that has been operating without a permit.
The town filed a summons and complaint Nov. 24 against Nicholas Behl and a limited liability company, Spring Trim 4 Seasons, registered in Behl’s name. According to town information, Behl has been operating his landscaping business out of a town property on Lake Shore Road, which Behl rents.
According to records and meeting minutes from the town, Behl has never obtained a conditional use permit for the business, which the Town of Grafton requires for running a business out of a residential property.
“If he gets a conditional use permit before we get that far in court, we can dismiss,” Town Chairman Lester Bartel said last week.
The complaint stated the town of Grafton received complaints from residents during the spring of this year through the present about an unapproved landscaping on the subject’s property.
“Residents have made multiple complaints to the town regarding the activities heard and observed occurring on the subject property, including the stockpiling of landscaping equipment, the burning of brush, debris and wood, the loading and unloading of trucks, and the operation of skid loaders and other landscaping equipment,” according to the complaint.
Behl was issued a notice of violation and a cease and desist order in June. According to the complaint, he met with town staff in July and was informed of all the permitting requirements, but the complaint alleged that to date, no completed application has been submitted and the unlawful activity at the Lake Shore Road property has continued.
The complaint further stated that for a period of more than 90 days, which is yet ongoing, that Behl and his company Spring Trim have accumulated stumps, chopped wood, building materials and debris; vehicles and machinery; lumber and other materials on the land and left them in an unsheltered condition.
The landscaping and snow removal business has continued operating without permitting. According to the legal documents in the suit, Behl attended another meeting at the Town Hall for the application process, but never completed the application or submitted the necessary fees.
Behl declined to comment.
“Despite having been given the opportunity to abate the nuisance, the defendants have failed and continue to fail to abate the nuisance and bring the subject property into compliance with the Town’s Code of Ordinances,” according to the complaint, which noted further that Behl and the Spring Trim business have been given ample opportunity to either obtain the permits required for the business or cease operations.
According to the complaint, the current property condition constitutes a nuisance, for which the defendant could be fined upon conviction between $50 and $200 for the first offense, and between $100 and $400 for subsequent offenses, with each day the nuisance continues being a separate offence.
The complaint further stated that the unpermitted business is a zoning violation, which can result in forfeitures between $50 and $500 per day of the violation.
The town’s suit against Behl and Spring Trim requests that the court issue orders declaring the alleged nuisance and zoning violation; a judgement convicting the defendant and issuing an injunction prohibiting business operations without a permit and requiring the nuisance be abated; a judgement imposing forfeitures; and a judgement for all fees and costs in the action.