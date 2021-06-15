TOWN OF LISBON — Residents in the Town of Lisbon are also experiencing issues with garbage and recycling collections, joining bigger municipalities including Waukesha and New Berlin in dealing with the problem.
Town Administrator Kathy Nickolaus said the town has been experiencing substantial concerns since Waste Management bought out Advanced Disposal in 2020, taking over services statewide. Nickolaus said the town has been in contact with the company’s corporate office, trying to manage the situation with a meeting set up today expected to provide the town with more guidance about what they will need to do in the future.
Nickolaus said most recently, a full portion of the town was missed on Thursday, resulting in office personnel assisting with pickups on Friday.
Nickolaus and other city officials have reported the problem is a personnel issue resulting from Waste Management not having enough staff to make pickups. Waste Management has not returned comment to The Freeman since a message was left with a Wisconsin spokesman last week.
At this time, Lisbon has not issued fines toward the company, but town officials are reviewing the contract and their options, Nickolaus said.
In Waukesha, fines were issued allotting over $3,000 according to Public Works Director Fred Abadi. However, Abadi said the impact of the fine isn’t much compared to the city’s contract, which totals over $3 million a year.
Waukesha also has a closed session meeting tonight regarding the contract with Waste Management.
New Berlin Mayor Dave Ament said New Berlin has also been experiencing issues with the company and is reviewing options. Ament said many residents he’s heard from in the city had not had collections for over two weeks and said dealing with the company has been difficult.