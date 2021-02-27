TOWN OF MUKWONAGO – The Town Board will hold a closed session meeting Tuesday to confer with legal counsel regarding advice concerning possible litigation on a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a proposed firearms business.
The meeting will be held at Mukwonago Town Hall, W320-S8315 Beulah Road.
Town Administrator Kathy Karalewitz confirmed the closed session meeting is in relation to the firearms business permit submitted by applicant Dave Treutelaar.
The Plan Commission approved the permit for the business along Edna Court to buy/sell used firearms on Feb. 3.
Following the closed session meeting, the item is expected to move to the Town Board meeting March 17, Karalewitz said.
Treutelaar also owns Waukesha Plumbing at the address the CUP is proposed for, W312-S7781 Edna Court. The proposed CUP would be used at the existing building on the property.
Following the Plan Commission meeting, Town Planner Tim Schwecke told The Freeman the town is reviewing the conditions they may impose on the permit. Those conditions will be brought to the Town Board meeting.