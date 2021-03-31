FACT is a national nonprofit organization that works to ensure food-producing animals are raised humanely and healthfully.
The press release states Three Brothers Farm will use the $2,500 grant to install a heater, ventilator and fans in its winter laying hen house to improve air quality and temperature stability.
Three Brothers’ improvements will help the farm take steps to become Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World for its 3,000-hen flock. According to the release, the grant is underwritten by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
FACT Humane Farming Program Director Larissa McKenna said FACT is delighted to partner with the ASPCA to provide a grant to Three Brothers.
“The ongoing pandemic has exposed both the fragility of the factory food system and the resilience of local, sustainable farms,” McKenna said. “FACT’s Fund-a-Farmer Grants provide a needed financial boost for operations like Three Brothers Farm so that they may continue to do what they do best — care for their animals and provide nourishing, humanely-raised food for people in their communities.”
In addition to awarding grants to farmers, FACT also offers mentorship, webinars and conference scholarships as part of its farmer services. For more information, visit foodanimalconcernstrust.org.