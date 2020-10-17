With a push to get people holiday shopping sooner, Blain’s Farm & Fleet opened its Toyland this morning at 7 a.m.
Toyland and the Kids Helping Kids toy drive will run through Christmas Day.
“Toyland began as a way for my dad, Bert, and uncle Claude, to say thank you to their friends, family and neighbors by transforming a portion of the store into a magical Toyland,” said Jane Blain Gilbertson, Blain’s Farm & Fleet owner and president. “My dad used to say that every child deserves to have a merry Christmas, and especially since this has been a tough year, we are here to support each community and help provide a memorable holiday to all families.”
This year, Toyland will have directional aisle shopping due to the pandemic. The stores will continue to require masks for all customers and associates and there will be frequent cleaning and disinfecting of stores.
Customers will find special Toyland deals during the opening weekend, today and Sunday. In addition to these deals, the first 150 customers who make a $40 in-store purchase will get a free Melissa and Doug Mini-Puzzle Pack. Customers can also enter to win a $3,000 shopping spree in a no-tough sweepstakes during the opening weekend. Additionally, until Dec. 11th customers can create a wish list on the Blain’s Farm & Fleet App for a chance to make their wishes come true by winning the value of their list, up to $500.
Shoppers are encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped toy by placing their donations in the Kids Helping Kids bin on their way out of the store. Blain’s Farm & Fleet will match those donations by donating toys up to a total retail value of $200,000 across all store locations.