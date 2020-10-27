OZAUKEE COUNTY — Gas prices locally have slowly crawled upward over the past six months since a steep drop in the spring, but they still stand about 50 cents below the average prices a year ago.
In Ozaukee County, gas prices over the past handful of weeks have averaged in the mid to high $1.90s, dropping a bit lower or ranging a bit higher on occasion, according to date from AAA. The variability of gas prices – changing constantly from week to week and often daily – is tied to many factors, some of which are international matters related to crude oil and some of which are local factors of taxes and competitions.
“It’s very hard to predict, but you can explain differentiation in prices over time,” said Professor Kundan Kishor of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Kundan teaches economics, specializing in macroeconomics, monetary economics and time series econometrics.
As of Friday, reported gas prices on gasbuddy.com, a website which tracks gas prices by location at gas stations across the country, gas stations in Cedarburg were charging $1.94. In Mequon, most gas stations were at $1.97 or $1.99 and Grafton ranged from $1.94 to $1.99. Those prices remained stable over the weekend, with gasbuddy. com reporting the same prices on Monday for each community. Port Washington gas stations were consistently charging $1.99 per gallon.
AAA data showed the average gas price in Wisconsin Friday was $1.951, and on Monday the average came in at $1.941; a week ago, the state average was about two pennies different at $1.965. In Ozaukee County, the average gas price Monday was $1.99, about 5 cents above the state average and 7 cents higher than neighboring Washington County, which came in at about $1.92 for the average gas price Monday.
Kishor said a large portion of daily gas prices – including the variation from one day to the next – is connected to crude oil prices, and after wholesale purchase the refinement costs. He noted that as prices for crude oil fluctuate around the world, prices are adjusted up and down accordingly across the board.
“At the same time, competition plays a role,” Kishor said. “If you are in a neighborhood with only one or two gas stations, you may be able to charge more.”
By the same principle, he noted that areas which have many gas stations will often have consistency in pricing between different business, as they will match each other to ensure they are not passed by for other options.
In Ozaukee County, within each community, prices are fairly consistent, and current prices are largely consistent between communities as well, with most of the county’s gas stations within about a 6-cent range. Washington County to the west has a significantly greater price range, which had a 20-cent spread on Friday.
The competition keeps prices level within a community, but across multiple municipalities economic factors — including land costs, local taxes and the fees for running a gas station — can vary from one community to another. Where there is variation from one town to the next, or across county lines, those costs come into play for pricing. Kishor noted that economically, businesses in different communities with different overhead costs would adjust prices to compensate for and cover those different costs.
AAA data showed Wisconsin gas prices a month ago averaged slightly higher than currently, at $2.02, but trend graphs showing prices over the past year show prices gradually increasing over the past six months since prices dropped sharply during the spring.
The spring decline in prices — data from gasbuddy. com and AAA showed gas stations in Washington County saw regular fuel prices below $1 per gallon – came on the heels of emergency declarations and health actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. With government shutdowns, not just locally but across many nations worldwide, driving in general spontaneously and drastically decreased.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, there was an almost global lockdown,” Kishor said.
“The wholesale cost (of crude oil) … was almost negative,” Kishor continued. “There was a huge drop in demand, and the supply was already produced.”
Kishor said that the significant over-supply of oil drove prices down, because of the imbalance of supply and demand. While prices have crept up, the increases have been gradual and still remain lower than earlier year’s prices because overstock on oil will take time to level out.
Kishor said for the future, however, it is impossible to predict exactly what will happen with gas prices. There are too many factors, many of them crossing international lines, to know how all of them will interact.
“This is very idiosyncratic … It’s very hard to predict, because you don’t know what will happen in global politics,” Kishor said.