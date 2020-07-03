WAUKESHA – This Fourth of July will see Wisconsinites fire up their grills and gather around for an annual meal of barbecued meat as usual, but the quantities being cooked and the options available might be a little different this year.
Several U.S. production plants were temporarily shuttered in the recent months after hundreds of workers were sickened by the coronavirus. That led to meat shortages.
Lower appetite for travel or large gatherings also contributes to the recipe for change regarding this year’s summer festivities.
Meat production rebounded in June from its low point during the pandemic when dozens of plants were closed, but experts say prices are likely to remain high and it will take months to work through a backlog of millions of pigs and cattle. But for Good Harvest Market in Pewaukee, relying on local suppliers has paid off.
Good Harvest General Manager Ross Easton said the grocery did experience shortage in recent months, but that’s mostly stabilized now when it comes to pork and beef because they source those products from local vendors. Poultry remains hit or miss. Easton said Good Harvest’s shipments “tend to be half of what we ordered.”
Last month, beef, pork and poultry plants were operating at more than 95% of last year’s levels, which was up from about 60% in April at the height of plant closures and slowdowns, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.
Sentry Foods Albrecht’s Delafield Market Family co-owner Kerry Jeanpierre said consumer shopping habits have changed. Catering-style items like large party trays aren’t as popular as in previous years, but shoppers are actually buying more in their weekly grocery runs. “From our view, it looks like people are having small parties at their house, where it’s just like their family,” she said.
Having in-house butchers to process products on-site also helped Albrecht’s keep meat supplies up.
Easton said families staying home for the Fourth this year will be good for business.
Some communities are getting creative about spending the holiday together. Jeanpierre said she’s aware of some families planning to celebrate on the lake by pulling their boats just close enough to create a festive yet socially distanced atmosphere. Boat friendly graband- go items like specialty cheeses, deli meats, salads, and veggies and dips are popular right now.
Alternative meats
A nontraditional fare that may be making its way onto plates this weekend is fake meat. Makers of alternative proteins say they can help fill the void. El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat said Tuesday it will be offering lower-cost value packs over the next few weeks to encourage companies to try its burgers. The company said its first-quarter revenue jumped 141% to $97 million, partly because consumers stocked up ahead of lockdowns in March.
“I think we have snuck in at just the right time,” Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown said.
“We sell quite a bit of plant-based products,” Easton said. “It’s a segment that continually grows for us.”
Jeanpierre said Beyond Meat products were doing well even before the pandemic.
She added smaller groups may give family budgets enough wiggle room to pursue more niche or artisan options. “It seems to be more of a hot dog/hamburger holiday (but) we may see a little more expensive steaks or seafood,” she said.
If fake meat is too great a change for consumers this Fourth of July, others may be turning to the sea and saving some cash in the process. Lobster prices are falling in New England as the industry deals with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and they could drop even more later this summer, industry officials said.
The American lobster fishing industry, based mostly in Maine, has had to cope with a supply chain disrupted by the pandemic. Wholesale prices were lower than in previous years this spring, and consumers started to see lower prices at markets earlier in June.
Jeanpierre said prices have fallen for some of the smaller lobster tails at Albrecht’s, but customers tend to favor the larger ones, which haven’t changed.
“The last three months have really been hard to predict,” Easton said. “It’s different every day, (but) we are basically anticipating that people will be staying closer to home, having smaller gatherings, which in our case will be a benefit.”
