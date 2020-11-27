WEST BEND — After gaining site plan approval from the Plan Commission earlier this fall, the applicant behind the Trail’s Edge Apartments slated to be built at the former Gehl Company manufacturing site is seeking the next round of OKs.
During the Dec. 1 Plan Commission meeting, a public hearing will be held regarding the proposed conditional use permit for the project to allow for filling, grading and construction.
The Plan Commission at its November meeting conditionally approved the site plan for the project with the condition that a conditional use permit be obtained to grade, construct within and fill a portion of the Flood Fringe Overlay District.
Plan Commission documents show that approximately 246 cubic yards of fill will be placed within the northern edge of the floodplain boundary. This will allow for the construction of a portion of the southern driveway to allow access to underground parking.
The three-story 120-unit apartment building will be on land south of the Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel and office building.
The development benefits Tax Incremental District #12. The site plan was submitted by Applicant David Decker of Trail’s Edge WB, LLC, with Agent Adam Hertel of the American Architectural Group, Inc.
Two driveway connections are proposed at South Forest Avenue with a standard 108-stall standard parking and four barrier-free parking stalls. Another 124 underground building parking stalls are provided. Pedestrian access is also provided on adjacent public sidewalks.
The Dec. 1 meeting and public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 1115 S. Main St.