WEST BEND — The Common Council gave unanimous approval to the developer’s agreement for Trails Edge Apartments, a 120-unit project planned for just outside downtown West Bend on South Forest Avenue.
The developer’s agreement and specific details of what it requires are not yet available, as it was approved with technical corrections that must be made to the document before it is finalized. Generally, developer’s agreements lay out and define the specific rules, requirements and commitments of a project, which the developer has to meet and perform within the project timeline.
The council voted on the matter at its meeting Monday, but did not discuss the terms of the agreement in open session. There was a closed session to discuss the document right before the vote.
The Trails Edge Apartment project is a three-story, 120-unit apartment building planned for South Forest Avenue, according to West Bend Plan Commission documents. The 4.4-acre parcel for the apartments is on the west side of South Forest Avenue, south of Water Street. The project will be built just south of the Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel and office building currently being constructed at the Forest Avenue and Water Street intersection.
Plan documents show the development proposal was brought to the city by David Decker, through Trails Edge WB LLC, with agent Adam Hertel of the American Architectural Group, Inc.
According to City Administrator Jay Shambeau, the next step for the developer is to close on the property sale, which is expected to occur later this month. Construction is expected to begin during the spring of 2021, and the timetable has the apartment building completed during the third quarter of 2022.
The site plan for the Trails Edge Apartments was approved by the Plan Commission in October. Information presented then showed that the site is zoned for mixed-use development, and stated that the apartment project conformed to West Bend’s zoning requirements.
The 120-apartment building will have 108 standard parking stalls and four barrier- free stalls in a surface lot, as well as 124 underground parking stalls. Pedestrian access to and from the property is provided by public sidewalks at that location.
City information also stated that the property is within the city’s tax incremental finance district 12, and will therefor benefit that district. TIF districts are areas of property that are removed from normal tax rolls for a period, with the money normally collected for taxes going instead to fund improvements within the district. The TIF districts are used to promote and assist redevelopment.
The site is part of the former Gehl property.