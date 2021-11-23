FILE - Comedian Dave Chappelle attends a boxing bout Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. Two former Netflix employees who raised concerns about anti-transgender comments on Dave Chappelle’s TV special are dropping labor complaints and one has resigned from the company. Terra Field, a senior software engineer who is trans, announced a voluntary resignation on Monday, Nov. 22. Field and B. Pagels-Minor also are dropping a National Labor Relations Board complaint that claimed retaliation. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus, File)