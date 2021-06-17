WASHINGTON COUNTY — With the COVID-19 pandemic winding down, plenty of travelers are getting ready to go on a much-awaited vacation. Travel destinations both domestic and abroad are beginning to reopen, but many still have requirements.
Peggy Fischer, president and owner of Shooting Star Travels in West Bend, said additional preparation is needed for those planning vacations.
“Our job is completely different from what it was two years ago. We have to know so much more,” she said.
Part of travel agents’ jobs now include determining which sites are reliable for travel information, as well as how old the information is as it rapidly changes. Some areas require a specific type of test or require travelers to be vaccinated and provide a negative test. Different areas vary in mask requirements.
“Being open doesn’t mean there aren’t still rules,” she said.
More work is done prior to the trip to ensure that travelers are prepared and upto- date on local information.
However, the travel industry has seen a boom in business as more destinations open up. Fischer said there have been “a huge amount” of people planning trips.
“It’s amazing how much we’re seeing as far as people planning trips for this year and next year,” she said.
After a slow start, many people have begun booking for this year. Fischer said bookings picked up around March, especially to locations like Mexico and the Dominican Republic as the countries did not require travelers to be vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test.
She added the “unbelievable” prices were also a draw. People were paying $800 to $1,000 per person for a seven-night, all inclusive vacation throughout January, February and March.
Now, she is seeing the exact opposite. Some resorts have doubled their prices.
She still recommends not waiting to book. Travelers are booking far into next year, some even in 2023.
“Next year is going to be a crazy year for travel,” said Fischer.
Jessica Valind of West Bend said her family is currently on a trip, and she said they have felt safe while traveling during the pandemic. The family goes on trips frequently in their travel trailer out of the state. On their trip, they traveled to Branson, Missouri, Silver Dollar City and Dogwood Canyon. They are now on their way to Waco, Texas, to see the Magnolia Silos and Market.
Along the way, Valind said. they have not encountered many COVID-19 restrictions.
“In Branson, no one, not even employees, wore masks. No one at the theme park wore masks. It is advised that only people fully vaccinated go maskless,” she said.
They went to Destin in May, Disney in October and the Keys and Naples in March, but she said they “never felt unsafe to travel.”
She said that Silver Dollar City was not as busy as it was four years ago, and the downtown area of Branson was “as busy as normal for this time of year.”
Travel advice from AAA
In a press release, AAA advised this year’s travelers that their vacations will look different than in the past due to COVID-19.
Over Memorial Day weekend, AAA predicted 60 percent more travelers this year than last year with more than 37 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more.
AAA advised travelers that they can expect mask requirements on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation both in and outside of the U.S. Establishments may also have mandates and restrictions. Some amenities may be limited.
Resorts and hotels may also have limited capacities, implement social distancing and have mask requirements.
Some areas are requiring that travelers a submit a negative COVID-19 test.
The organization also advises travelers coordinating road trips to plan ahead.
AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map is at bit.ly/3xqtnQm.