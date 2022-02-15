FILE - Serhii Demediuk, the head of Ukraine's national CyberPolice unit, talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb. 12, 2019. To Demediuk, the No. 2 official on Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, a cyberattack last month that damaged servers at the State Emergency Service and Motor Transport Insurance Bureau with a malicious “wiper” cloaked as ransomware was “part of a full-scale Russian operation directed at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, aimed at exploding our Euro-Atlantic integration and seizing power.” (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)