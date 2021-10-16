WEST BEND — Don’t let the name fool you: Tropical Pool & Spa has been a year-round destination for Washington County residents since opening in 1986.
At the end of December, the longtime West Bend business will be closing as owners Don and Annette Radloff enter retirement.
Tropical Pool & Spa has been a mainstay on Shepherds Drive for the last 35 years, owing its success to loyal customers and a diverse array of offerings. But as supply and labor shortages took effect in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Radloffs decided this winter will be an appropriate time to say farewell to the business.
“It wasn’t so much about COVID,” Don Radloff said. “We had good business during that time. Most of it was because of shortage of inventory and parts. It’s been very difficult. We couldn’t keep the supply up with the demand, because the demand has been huge. We just can’t get the products.”
Tropical has stood the test of time as a family business in a e-commerce world. The Radloffs made sure eventually to diversify their products and expand from a strictly pool and spa operation. Browsing the store, customers will also find patio furniture, swim toys, candles, fire pits and lawn decorations.
“Floor planning got to be really expensive,” Don said. “We decided to downsize and place less emphasis on spas and focus more on patio furniture because it seemed to be more readily available and nobody else did it in our county.”
The store has been a fixture in the community in numerous ways. Tropical Pool & Spa regularly sponsored area baseball teams, school projects and the Boy Scouts. Numerous residents were part-time employees through their high school years and beyond.
“We put a lot of kids through college, let’s put it that way,” Don said.
The one aspect the Radloffs say they will miss the most is the daily interactions with customers. Despite a majority of modern- day shopping occurring online and being far less personal, being able to directly assist and inform customers is as important today as it was 35 years ago.
“They would come in and discuss stuff going on with their families, and we enjoy that kind of talk,” Annette Radloff said. “Retail always used to be a lot of fun, and the internet kind of killed that. It took away a lot of contact with people. That contact with the customer is so important to us and it’s so important to them.”
Annette also noted that Tropical has been around long enough to serve multiple generations of the same families, as children whose parents may have purchased a pool eventually grew up and returned to the store as parents themselves seeking a pool or spa.
The Radloffs are grateful for the consistent support and encouragement, because they know without it the business could have met a premature end.
“We have a very loyal customer base,” Don said. “We have older customers whose kids are all out of the house, they’ve come in to wish us well and said they’ll really miss us.”
The store will be holding a clearance sale as it begins to wind down, with all items expected to be discounted between 40 to 70 percent.
As for the couple’s retirement: there is only one way Annette can think of spending it.
“We have a beautiful house with a beautiful inground pool,” she said. “Last year I got to use it three times, and this year I didn’t even get to use it at all. So I can’t wait to lay by my own pool.”