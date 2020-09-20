FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, a man opens social media app 'TikTok' on his cell phone, in Islamabad, Pakistan. President Donald Trump said Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 he’s given his “blessing” to a proposed deal between Oracle and Walmart for the U.S. operations of TikTok, the Chinese-owned app he’s targeted for national security and data privacy concerns. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)