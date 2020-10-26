A photo taken from a drone shows a PennEnergy Resources LLC natural gas fracking well pad in Valencia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. President Trump accuses Joe Biden of wanting to ban fracking, a sensitive topic in the No. 2 natural gas state behind Texas. Biden insists he does not want to ban fracking broadly - he wants to ban it on federal lands and make electricity production fossil-fuel free by 2035. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)