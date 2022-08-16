FILE - Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, center, as he departs court, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in New York. Former President Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief is expected to plead guilty as soon as Thursday, Aug. 18 in a tax evasion case that is the only criminal prosecution to arise from a long-running investigation into the former president’s company, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)