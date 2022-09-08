In this grab taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech in the House of Commons,to set out her energy plan to shield households and businesses from soaring energy bills, in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Truss says her government will cap domestic energy prices for homes and businesses to ease the cost-of-living crisis. Truss told lawmakers Thursday that the two-year “energy price guarantee” means average household bills will be no more than 2,500 pounds ($2,872) a year for heating and electricity. (House of Commons/PA via AP)