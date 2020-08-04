Tuesday Morning stores to close in Pewaukee, West Bend

PEWAUKEE — Tuesday Morning located in Lake Country Market, 690 Westfield Way, Pewaukee, is closing its doors after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 27.
“The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to close our doors for an extended period and placed immense strain on our business,” CEO Steven Becker said in a letter to customers. “As a result, we have announced a financial and operational reorganization that will allow us to strengthen our financial position.”
The home décor chain, which opened in 1974 and grew to nearly 700 stores nationwide, is closing 230 of its locations. Two stores are closing in Wisconsin: West Bend and Pewaukee. They are both having store closing sales. The store in the Shoppes at Fox River in Waukesha is remaining open.
The company said these actions will allow Tuesday Morning to sustain the business for long-term success.
“Finally, as part of this reorganization, we reviewed our entire store and distribution footprint and made the difficult decision to close a number of under-performing stores permanently, which will happen over the summer. This process will allow us to focus our resources on our highest performing stores in our most productive markets,” said Becker.
The company plans to emerge from bankruptcy this fall.
Currently, more than 80 percent of Tuesday Morning stores have reopened after closing due to COVID19. The company is continuing to follow state and local mandates to reopen the remaining stores.