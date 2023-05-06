This is a display of TurboTax on display in a Costco Warehouse in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)