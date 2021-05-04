Turn-Key Solutions planning sizable addition in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Turn-Key Solutions has partnered with MSI General for the design and construction of a 10,000-square-foot addition to their current manufacturing and assembly facility located on Fulton Drive. A ground-breaking ceremony was held earlier this month to celebrate the start of the project, which is scheduled to begin in early May.
At Turn-Key Solutions the goal is to design and build the best equipment, in a timely fashion, to meet or exceed customers’ needs. Whether it’s robotic material handling, robotic assembly, CNC fixtures, custom machines, or a fully-integrated multi-machine system, they can furnish custom equipment tailored to your requirements.