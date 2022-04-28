FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. The idea that Elon Musk might want to relax Twitter’s content standards after he buys the company is downright alarming for people who have endured waves of harassment and abuse on the platform. The fear is that the hands-off approach Musk has championed will allow Twitter to become more of haven for hate speech, bullying and disinformation. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)