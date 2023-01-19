FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, on Dec. 19, 2022. The company is auctioning off memorabilia, fancy office furniture and professional kitchen equipment from its San Francisco offices, where large spaces now sit empty and free meals are a relic of the past. Even when all added up, the money raised from the auction, which closes Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, is unlikely to make a dent in Twitter's financial obligations. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)