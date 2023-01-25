FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. More landlords are taking Twitter to court over unpaid rent at the social media company’s headquarters in San Francisco and its British offices. It's the latest legal headache for billionaire owner Elon Musk, who has been trying to slash expenses and faces a separate lawsuit over Tesla. California court documents show that Twitter is facing a lawsuit over allegations it failed to pay rent for its head office. The owner of its premises in central London, meanwhile, said it’s taking the company to court over rental debt. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)