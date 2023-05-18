This Thursday, May 11, 2023, image taken in New York, shows the account suspended notice of Jessica Reed on the Twitter page of her younger sister Emily Reed. On Monday, May 8, 2023, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced the platform would be "purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years." The news caused outrage among people fearing they could lose tweets that now-inactive accounts, including those belonging to users who have died, left behind on the app. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)