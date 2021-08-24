GRAFTON — The village of Grafton may have sweet treats in store, as not one but two bakery businesses are coming to the Plan Commission tonight for conditional use permits to open up shop.
The Plan Commission meets at 6 p.m. today, at the Village Hall, 860 Badger Circle. The first matter to be considered is a conditional use permit application from Victoriya Ovsepyan for Cake Creations at 1239 Washington St., and the second item to be considered is Crumbl Cookies, planned for the space at 1258 Port Washington Road. Cake Creations is being proposed for the former Pour Vino location, according to village documents connected to the application.
“The business, known as Cake Creations, would occupy 1,747 square feet and offer cakes, desserts, pastries, ice cream and non-alcoholic beverages,” a staff report from village Community Development Director Jessica Wolff stated.
The floor plan submitted for the business includes a kitchen, display coolers for different baked goods, customer seating and checkout areas. The plan of operation document for Cake Creations said the business plans to be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with one shift of two workers each day. Oct. 1 was listed as the opening date, with all work required within the space completed.
Crumbl Cookies is slated for the former Game Stop location.
The business would occupy 1,596 square feet and offer fresh-baked cookies and nonalcoholic beverages. The floor plan includes a customer order/pickup counter, bakery area, storage, office and restrooms, according to a report from Wolff on the conditional use permit application.
Crumbl is a specialty cookie chain business with a rotating menu, in which a Crumbl store offers half a dozen types of cookie each day from a rotating menu of more than 120 kinds. The original location opened in Logan, Utah, in 2017, and since then the business has grown to a franchise of more than 220 locations across 33 states.
According to Crumbl’s plan of operation, the business plans to be open in Grafton in November, with buildout of the space into a bakery during September and October. Crumbl will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, if the permit is approved as requested.
The business is projecting 15 employees, with four work shifts.
There will be a public hearing for each of the proposed businesses’ conditional use permits, during which any member of the public wishing to speak on the permits, for or against, may do so. After each public hearing, the Plan Commission is slated to discuss and vote on the permits.
The Plan Commission today is also scheduled to discuss a conditional use permit for Microbrush, a nasal swap manufacturing facility at 550 Beech St. Suite 300, to expand the business to roughly double the current space.