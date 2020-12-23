MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport announced they will be opening two new dining options — The Garden District Kitchen and Bar and Great American Bagel.
The restaurants can be found adjacent to one another on Concourse D and are the latest to open as part of a major refresh to Mitchell International’s food, beverage and retail offerings.
The restaurants are operated by HMSHost and its Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise partners Newburns Management Group, LLC and Apex Business Solutions and Development, LLC. “The Garden District Kitchen and Bar is a place for travelers to come together, enjoy a drink, and truly embrace the spirit of all things local,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “The name itself is a nod to the great Garden District Neighborhood which we call home here at MKE. We were also fortunate enough to create a bar using local equipment manufactured by The Perlick Corporation.”
The Garden District Kitchen and Bar features ample seating, top-of-theline bar equipment, delicious drinks and décor which tell the story of Perlick’s rich history in Milwaukee, according to the press release. Garden District Kitchen and Bar is open daily from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“We at Perlick are very excited to be a part of the upscale new Garden District Kitchen and Bar at MKE,” said Theodore Perlick Molinari, 5th generation Perlick family member and employee.
Great American Bagel offers travelers a variety of delicious breakfast options such as bagels, paninis, coffee and more.
It is open daily from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m. with hours subject to change due to COVID-19.