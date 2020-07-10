VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — If you live here and are looking for a place to tinker or simply store your stuff, you could soon have a couple more options.
In recent weeks village trustees have considered proposals to construct two new self-storage developments.
One of the proposals is for a 44,200-square-foot, 11-building facility. Dubbed Sunset Self-Storage, the development would be constructed at the northwest corner of Highway 164 and Townline Road and would contain 250 individual units upon completion, a staff memo states.
The sizes of the units would vary, and internal walls would be movable to meet demand. There would be no rental office or employees onsite, and the rental of units would be by appointment only.
Plan commissioners and village trustees had been slated to discuss the site and operation plan during a Joint Village Board/Plan Commission meeting on Thursday evening, but in an apparent mishap that item was accidentally left off the agenda.
Trustees and commissioners are slated to resume discussions on Aug. 13.
Storageshop USA
In actual discussions on Thursday evening, trustees and commissioners spent hours deliberating over the aspects of a proposed 12-building, 24-unit storage facility slated for the corner of Big Bend Road and Wilmot Drive. Units could be used for general storage, but would also be available for use by contractors, small businesses and hobbyists. Each individually-owned, 1,250-square-foot unit would include an office, restroom and multi-purpose storage and/or shop room.
The company, StorageShop USA, has more than 20 developments across the state, most in the Madison and Milwaukee area. A development in the city of Waukesha has already sold out all of its units, according to the company’s website.
Speaking during the public hearing, residents expressed concern about the hours of operation for the proposed development, the controls on the types of businesses that might locate there, and the plan to have the entrance and exit to the development constructed off Big Bend Road, rather than Highway 164. Commissioners also expressed concerns about traffic and operations.
“My particular uses don’t generate a lot of traffic. If they are already having problems with traffic (on Big Bend Road) it is not me. Of course, you are going to have increased traffic, but it is minimal compared to what is apparently already there,” said developer Gregory Thompson. In the end, commissioners ended up adjourning the public hearing to another date, so that developers could explore the possibility of creating an access point off Highway 164.
Discussions are slated to continue on Aug. 13.