RICHFIELD — The village has two new subdivisions coming up the line, as the Plan Commission this week is set to review concept plans for an 18-lot single-family development and a mixed single- and two-family subdivision.
The Plan Commission, which will meet in a joint meeting with the Village Board Thursday at 7 p.m., will hold discussion on the concepts for Monches Highlands, the single-family development, and the Elmwood Highlands Estates and Highland Condominium mixed subdivision.
The Elmwood Highland Estates and Highland Condominium development is planned for about 96 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road. The concept submitted includes 23 single-family lots between 1.25 acres and 1.69 acres and 20 duplexes, totaling 40 condo units, with a 1-acre minimum lot size.
The concept plan does not show specific lot information for the duplexes. The development would be the first mixed sort of subdivision in the village.
“We do have one subdivision that has two-family units, which filled up very quickly. I think there is a desire for it,” Richfield Village Administrator Jim Healy said. That development is all duplexes.
Healy noted that for the mixed development, there would need to be changes to the village’s ordinance text and comprehensive plan, as the village’s existing zoning and plans do not allow for the two-family duplexes at the density sought by the developer in that area.
The other subdivision to be reviewed is Monches Highlands, which is a more traditional development plan of 18 single-family lots on about 50 acres. Lot sizes are planned to range from 1.25 to 1.82 acres.
There are two parcels planned for the development, which would be off Monches Road.
Staff reports for both concept plans requested commission feedback on the general layout of the subdivisions, and their roadway connection points to neighboring developments. Richfield has planned subdivisions to allow future road connections, meaning there are often dead ends at the edge of many existing subdivisions, where new development will extend roads into their own building plans.
Both reports also noted that the postmaster is now requiring cluster box units for subdivisions instead of separate mailboxes on each property, which will require the developers to plan for the drive to allow room for vehicles stopping at the boxes and driving through.
The concept review is a preliminary step of proposed developments; at this stage, there is not formal action or public hearing, but a feedback discussion to give village input to the developers on what is supported and what might be changed.