RICHFIELD — Two new subdivisions have been proposed in Richfield, bringing a potential boom to the village’s residential market.
The Plan Commission last week reviewed two subdivision proposals. According to Village Administrator Jim Healy, there have been only four new subdivisions constructed in Richfield over the past 11 years he has been with the municipality, setting the village up for a significant jump in residential development this year, if both projects come to fruition.
“Richfield is a unique, great community. It doesn’t surprise me that people would want to make that investment in our community,” Healy said this week.
The Monches Highlands proposal included 18 single-family homes on 50 acres. The site is off Monches Road, between several developed subdivisions which would be connected through the new subdivision by the project extending roads.
The home sites in the Monches Highlands concept plan were between 1.25 and 1.82 acres each, with the remaining land being left open on several outlots.
“That’s our traditional conservation subdivision model,” Healy said.
“The design was very well received,” he added.
The other concept plan reviewed last week was for a development called Elmwood Highland Estates and Highland Condominium. That proposed development is for about 96 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road. The concept includes 23 single-family lots between 1.25 acres and 1.69 acres and 20 duplexes, totaling 40 condo units, with a 1-acre minimum lot size. “There were some questions, comments and concerns about the condos,” Healy said of the Plan Commission discussion. He noted that the commission responded positively to the section of the design which is single family.
“To have 1-acre density for condos would be a big philosophical change for the village,” he said. Healy said that currently, Richfield’s residential zoning for new development has at least a 3-acre density, with no more than one lot per each 3 acres of land. While individual properties may be smaller than that, a development or subdivision taken as a whole has enough larger lots or open space that it meets that density.
While the concept plan presented does not meet current zoning options in the village, Healy said the Plan Commission did discuss the viability of duplex condo sites, and will continue consideration and discussion of the plan as more information is available moving forward, to determine if the proposal would match Richfield’s needs.
“I think everyone recognized that there is a need for this in the housing stock,” Healy said.
The village has an existing two-family residential development, which Healy has previously commented filled up quickly. Richfield’s current density requirements are not to prevent different housing types, but to ensure the groundwater table remains stable for the well and water systems in the village.
Healy said the developer, Tracy Weber, has now had a water study done to project the impact the development as proposed would have on the groundwater at the location. The results of that will help the Plan Commission to decide whether to accommodate the type of zoning being sought.
If the duplex condos are found to be unfeasible at the kind of density the developer is hoping for, Healy said Weber was open to adjusting the plan and changing the subdivision to a fully single-family home development.