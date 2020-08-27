Two new vendors coming to Mequon Public Market

MEQUON — Two new food options will soon be coming to the Mequon Public Market. This week, both Aloha Poke and Pizza Man announced they will be the market’s newest additions.
This will be Aloha Poke’s third Wisconsin location.
With the Mequon Public Market looking to replace tenants after some recently fell victim to the ongoing closures as a result of COVID-19, Aloha Poke saw this as an opportunity to establish their brand in the North Shore marketplace. After initially deciding to hold off on expansion when the Mequon Public Market first opened, the opportunity to help refill one of the available spaces this time around was too good to pass by once again.
“We live in the North Shore area, this is where we’re raising our families, so it’s always been something of a dream to be able to bring our work a little closer to home and the community we’ve come to love over the years” said Tom Wang, owner of the Aloha Poke locations.
Pizza Man also has locations in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and Oak Creek.
Pizza man started in 1970, when Mike Amidzich purchased a small carry-out pizza restaurant that he soon renamed Pizza Man on Milwaukee’s East Side. According to the Pizza Man website, Amidzich was proud to fill a niche by offering pizza delivery service until 4 a.m.
Pizza Man will be joining vendors Anodyne Coffee, Café Corazon, Happy Dough Lucky Donuts, La Terre floral and gifts, Little Tuna – Screaming Tuna, Purple Door Ice Cream, Santorini Grill and Falafel Guys at the Mequon Public Market.