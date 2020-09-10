WAUKESHA — Although there were plans to construct 186 apartments and 2,100 square feet of commercial space on a 4.21-acre plot of land at the southeast portion of East St. Paul Avenue and the southwest portion of NW Barstow Street, those plans have been halted due to impacts related to COVID-19.
Real estate agent Victoria Hekkers said the project’s developer, Campbell Capital Group, had funding for the project; however, it fell through.
Hekkers said the developer is already in the middle of a couple of developments, so getting financing for this project wasn’t possible.
“He’s hoping he can still do it, but in the meantime we’ve got it on the market,” she said.
The development involved two years of planning and working with the city — there were many items which were approved by the Common Council. Preliminary plans with the development included a TIF district. According to a staff memo, $1.5 million of the money would be paid to the developer before construction commences, with the remaining $3.25 million being paid out through property tax increment generated by the proposed tax incremental financing district over several years.
“It went through all the city meetings, all the approvals were in, the environmental studies were done, it’s partially, a little bit of it’s in a flood plane, they resolved all those issues, so everything was good to go, I think it was shovel ready,” Hekkers said.
However, the plans now are canceled and Hekkers said the property is back on the market.
Hekkers said she’s unsure what could become of the property — whether it could be a corporate building, residential, restaurants or whatever, she is looking to see who is interested.
Hekkers said the property went live on the commercial sites CoStar and LoopNet on Wednesday.