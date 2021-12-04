U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage to displaced Waukesha condo tenants

WAUKESHA — U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage at two Waukesha U-Haul locations to those affected by the evacuation of the Horizon West condominium building at 315 North West Ave., according to a news release Friday.
According to an update provided by the city of Waukesha, an independent structural engineering report found that the building is at an imminent threat of collapse. Residents were evacuated Thursday night.
“U-Haul is here to help residents in need of a safe place to store their belongings,” said Adam Muszynski, UHaul Company of South Eastern Wisconsin president. “We’re a strong member of this community and will be here to support our neighbors. We are ‘Waukesha Strong’ and will get through this together.”
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them. The two locations are:
■ U-Haul Moving & Storage of Les Paul Parkway at 925 Highway 164 South. The phone number for this location is 262-347-4903
■ U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waukesha at 1450 S. West Ave. The phone number for this location is 262347-3762.