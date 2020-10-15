MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Bancorp’s profit dropped 17% in the third quarter as it set aside another $635 million for possible loan defaults due to economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.
The provision would also cover expected losses from a credit card portfolio it acquired from State Farm, the company said.
But the special charge was smaller than the $1.7 billion it set aside in the previous quarter, a sign that the parent of U.S. Bank sees economic conditions improving. Its net income in the third quarter was $1.58 billion, or 99 cents a share, compared to $1.91 billion in the same quarter a year ago. The results were better than expected, with analysts having forecast 91 cents a share.
Net interest income, which accounts for about two-thirds of revenue, declined by 1.6%, mostly because of lower rates.
Non-interest income rose 3.7%, fueled by gains in mortgage banking as more consumers refinanced their homes to take advantage of the low interest rates.