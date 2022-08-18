FILE - This combination of photos shows logos for social media platforms Facebook and Twitter. Social media companies are sharing their plans for safeguarding the U.S. midterm elections, although they are offering few specifics. Tech platforms like Facebook and Twitter are generally staying the course they were on in the 2020 voting season — which was marred by conspiracies and culminated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo, File)