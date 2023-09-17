Talks between the Detroit Three automakers and the United Auto Workers are continuing Sunday with 12,700 workers at three plants still walking picket lines.
UAW President Shawn Fain appeared on MSNBC Sunday morning and "Face the Nation" on CBS after NBC reported that President Joe Biden is sending a team to Detroit early this week to help resolve the strike.
"The good thing that I see in all this is our members are out there manning the picket lines with our allies, and this really to me isn't about the president or the former president ... this is about working-class people standing up," Fain said on MSNBC.
He added "progress is slow" in the talks, but the union and General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV are meeting Sunday.
"I don't really want to say we're closer," he said.
The union is seeking significant wage increases, an end to a tiered wage system and cost-of-living adjustments, among other demands. Specifically, the UAW initially proposed 46% wage increases over the length of the contract (40% when not compounded). A subsequent offer decreased that to 36% not compounded.
On "Face the Nation," Fain said Stellantis' recent 21% wage increase offer is "definitely a no-go and we made that very clear to the companies."
Ahead of the 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 Detroit Three-UAW contracts expiration, Fain called for a targeted strike at three plants: GM's Wentzville Assembly in Missouri, Stellantis' Toledo Assembly in Ohio and Ford's Michigan Assembly in Wayne. Fain could call more workers to walk out at different plants depending on how talks proceed. This is the first time in its history the UAW has called a strike against all three automakers simultaneously.
On Saturday, the UAW said it had "reasonably productive" talks with Ford while Stellantis accused the union of mischaracterizing its offers. The Ram truck and Jeep maker said it offered the UAW nearly 21% compounded wage increase and a pathway to "resolve" Belvidere Assembly Plant, the former Jeep Cherokee factory in north central Illinois that was idled at the end of February, but that the proposal was only on the table until the contract expired at midnight Thursday.
Fain called the move evidence the company sees workers as "a bargaining chip."
As a result of the strike in the final assembly and paint areas at Michigan Assembly, Ford said Friday it had to temporarily lay off 600 workers in other parts of the plant.
On the same day, GM warned it will likely have to halt production at Fairfax Assembly in Kansas as a result of Wentzville's work stoppage because the Missouri plant supplies parts to Fairfax.
Concerns in Washington
Biden on Friday urged the Detroit Three to "go further" in their offers to the union and was expected to deploy Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior adviser Gene Sperling to Detroit to "offer their full support" to both the union and the automakers to reach a deal.
During Fain's media interviews Sunday, he was pressed on Biden's involvement and the union's decision to hold back on endorsing the president who claims to be the most pro-union president in the country's history.
"Our endorsements are going to be earned," Fain said on "Face the Nation." "We expect action. Not words."
Michigan Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Ann Arbor also appeared on "Face the Nation," stating that "almost all workers at auto plants benefit from where these negotiations go."
Dingell added she doesn't believe the president should intervene or be at the negotiating table with the parties.
"Every one of us that are policymakers and other stakeholders need to understand what these issues are, what we can do to support those discussions at the table," she said. "And then (do) what we need to do coming out of these to help make a strong, viable, competitive industry."
Dingell, who was also pressed on the union's lack of endorsement for Biden ahead of the 2024 election, said she wants to keep presidential politics and negotiations with the union and automakers "totally separate."
"I'm really worried about what's happening at the table," she said. "It is going to determine the future of the auto industry in Michigan. I want to keep presidential politics out of this and do what's right from a policy perspective. Then we can talk about the presidential election."
Even though the union hasn't endorsed Biden, Fain in a May letter to staff said that another term for former President Donald Trump "would be a disaster."
Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee in 2024, said Sunday on ABC's "Meet the Press" that he doesn't know Fain but "he’s not doing a good job in representing his union, because he’s not going to have a union in three years from now. Those jobs are all going to be gone, because all of those electric cars are going to be made in China."