British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Britain's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday has been dubbed "V-Day," recalling the World War II D-Day landings that marked the start of the final push to defeat Nazi Germany. The U.K. is the first Western country to authorize widespread use of the coronavirus vaccine. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)