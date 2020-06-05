Even as Gov. Tony Evers allows more sectors of the economy to open, Wisconsin unemployment ticked upward to 294,081 claims in the week ending May 30, compared to 269,055 claims the prior week ending May 23.
All told, 25,026 new unemployment claims were filed in the state last week, a drop of 3,941 claims from the 28,967 claims initiated the prior week, a 14 percent week-over-week decrease.
According to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department
of Labor, Wisconsin unemployment claims decreased 22,622 claims between May 16 and May 23, from, respectively, 291,677 to 269,055.
Nationally, about 1.9 million people filed new unemployment claims last week, according to the latest numbers, bringing the national total during the 11 weeks of the outbreak to more than 42 million.
Florida had the largest jump in new claims with a 17 percent increase. California, the most populous state, led the nation with more than 230,000 claims; New York was fourth-highest.