MADISON — The unemployment rate dropped 0.5% in July for the Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties, according to preliminary data released by Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday.
The data showed on unemployment rates decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas over the year and over the month of July. In addition, preliminary July 2021 unemployment rates declined in all of Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the year and declined or stayed the same in all of Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the month.
For the W.O.W. region, unemployment was 5% in July, compared 5.5% in June and 8.8% in July 2020. By municipality, in Waukesha County, Brookfield had an unemployment rate of 3.4% in July, 4% in June and 7.1% in July 2020. Other Waukesha County communities reported: Menomonee Falls: 3.3% July, 3.6% June, 6.8% July 2020 Muskego: 3.6% July, 3.6% June, 6.1% July 2020 New Berlin: 3.6& July, 3.9% June, 7.4% July 2020 Waukesha: 4.2% July, 4.3$ June, 7.2% July 2020 The only Washington County municipality to make the list, West Bend, had a preliminary unemployment rate of 3.9% in July, 4.4% in June and 7.3% in July 2020.
By counties, Waukesha’s preliminary unemployment rate was 3.4% in July, 3.8% in June and 6.6% in July 2020. In Washington County, the rate was 3.3% in July, 3.7% in June and 6.7% in July 2020.
For Ozaukee County, the rate was 3.4% in July, 3.9% in June and 6.6% in July 2020. Milwaukee County had a much higher rate than the W.O.W. counties at 6.2% in July, 6.7% in June and 10.4% in July 2020.