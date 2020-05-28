WAUKESHA — Waukesha County saw a 9.7% increase in unemployment from March to April when the Safer at Home order took effect across the state.
The Department of Workforce Development released preliminary data Wednesday showing an increase in unemployment throughout the state with Wisconsin’s rate coming in at 14.1% for April, which was less than the national unemployment rate of 14.7%.
Waukesha County’s unemployment rate was 12.4% in April and 2.7% in March. Neighboring counties experienced an unemployment rate of 12.7% in Ozaukee, 13.5% in Washington and 15.8% in Milwaukee in April.
For municipalities in Waukesha County, the uptick was also significant.
In April, Waukesha had a preliminary unemployment level of 13.7%, Muskego’s rate was 12% and Brookfield’s was 12.2%.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said he understands why the Safer at Home decision was made by Gov. Tony Evers, but “the impact on the economy is different than what people thought it would be.”
He said there have been about 18,000 people in Waukesha County who have applied for unemployment in thepast few weeks.
The focus for Farrow and other county officials, he said, has been to have a strong economy, but to do it safely. As businesses are opening up, Farrow said people are getting back to work, but there are still those waiting for their unemployment checks from the state and others who are looking for work, which the county and area organizations, including the Waukesha County Center for Growth and Workforce Development are addressing by trying to match job-seekers with openings.
But, Farrow said, there will be people struggling, including those who at the end of the month don’t have money for rent. He said the state’s restrictions on evictions expires at the end of the month.
However, Farrow said he is feeling “cautiously optimistic” about the future.
“Waukesha County will be a little more insulated than others because we have a diverse (economic) base,” he said.
Also going forward, Waukesha County administration is working on a small grant program, which Farrow said they hope to announce in June.
“We have got to work at this together and if we want our businesses to stay open, we have to be vigilant when we shelter ourselves and others,” he said. “Together we all have to stay safe so we can stay open and that’s the goal now as we move forward.”
Regional numbers
The metro Milwaukee area including Waukesha and West Allis had an unemployment rate of 14.5% in April, compared to 3.2% in March.
At the metro level around Wisconsin, the rate varied from 11.8% in Madison to 17% in Janesville-Beloit. Unemployment rates also differed greatly at the municipal level, from 9.9% in Fitchburg to 21.1% in Superior. The county with the lowest rate was Lafayette at 9.7%, while Iron and Menominee counties had a 26.2% unemployment rate in April.
By the numbers
■ 12.4%: Waukesha County unemployment in April
■ 2.7%: Waukesha County unemployment in March
■ 13.7%: Waukesha’s unemployment rate in April
■ 14.7%: National rate of unemployment in April
■ 14.1%: Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in April
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics