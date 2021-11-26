The unemployment rate for the metro Milwaukee area continued its downward trend in October with the Milwaukee-West Allis-Waukesha area reporting a preliminary rate of 2.8% compared to 3.3% the month before and 5.5% in October 2020, according to data released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development.
By county, Washington County’s rate was a low 1.8% in October, compared to 2.2% in September and 3.7% one year ago. Waukesha County’s rates were similar: 1.9% in October, 2.2% in September and 4% in October 2020. For Ozaukee County, the preliminary rate was 1.9% in October, 2.2% in September and 3.9% in October 2020. In Milwaukee County, the preliminary unemployment rate for October is 3.5%, compared to 4.1% last month and 6.7% in October 2020.
The DWD also provides unemployment data for the largest municipalities in the state.
For those in Waukesha County, Brookfield had a preliminary unemployment rate of 1.9% in October, compared to 2.3% in September. Menomonee Falls’ rates were 2% in October, 2.4% in September; Muskego was 1.9% in October and 2.1% in September; New Berlin was 1.9% in October and 2.2% in September; and Waukesha’s rate was 2% in October and 2.3% in September.
In Washington County, West Bend’s preliminary unemployment rate was 2 percent in October and 2.5% in September.