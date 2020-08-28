Unemployment rates continued to fall across Wisconsin with preliminary data for July showing a decline in all of Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas compared to June.
For the metro Milwaukee area, the preliminary July unemployment rate was 8.4% compared to 10.2% in June. It was 4% in July 2019.
Cities also saw significant declines in July.
In Waukesha County, Brookfield had a preliminary unemployment rate of 6.8% in July compared to 8.8% in June, while Menomonee Falls’ rate was 6.5% compared to 8.2% one month earlier. Also in the county, Muskego’s rate was 5.9% in July and 7.3% in June; New Berlin’s was 7.1% in July and 9.1% in June; and Waukesha’s was 6.9% in July compared to 8.9% in June.
In Washington County, the only city to make it on the list, West Bend had a rate of 7% in July, compared to 8.7% in June. In Milwaukee County, Wauwatosa’s rate declined to 7.2% in July from 8.8% in June and Milwaukee’s went from 13.1% in June to 11.2% in July.
At the county level, Waukesha County’s rate was 6.4% in July, compared to 8.1% in June and Washington County’s rate was 6.5% in July, while it was 8.1% in June. Ozaukee County’s rate came in at 6.3% in July, while it was 8% in June. Milwaukee County’s rate was 9.9% in July, down from June’s rate of 11.7%.