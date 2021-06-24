Unemployment numbers declined slightly in Washington, Ozaukee and Waukesha counties from April to May, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development.
The preliminary unemployment rate in Washington County in May was 3.2%, compared to 3.4% in April. For Ozaukee County, the rates were 3.3% last month compared to 3.5% in April, while in Waukesha County they were 3.3% in May compared to 3.4% in April. One year ago, they were 10%, 9.5% and 9.8% respectively.
At the local municipal level, in Washington County, West Bend had a rate of 3.6% in May compared to 3.9% in April.
In Waukesha County, Waukesha had rates of 3.6% in May, compared to 3.8% in April; Muskego’s rates were 2.8% last month and 3% in April while New Berlin’s rates were 3.2% in May and 3.4% in April.
For the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro region, the preliminary unemployment rate was 4.7% in May, compared to 5.2% in April, according to the data.