The unemployment rate for all 12 of Wisconsin’s metropolitan areas increased during December compared to the previous year and November 2020.
In addition, preliminary data for the state’s largest cities showed that the rate increased in all 34 of them year-over-year, but increased in only three cities compared to the month before, according to data released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development.
The data also showed that unemployment rates increased in Wisconsin’s 72 counties over the month and over the year.
The unemployment rate for the Milwaukee-Waukesha- West Allis metro area in December was 6% compared to 5.7% in November and 3.2% in December 2019.
In Washington County, the preliminary unemployment rate in December was 4.3% in December, but was 4% in November and 2.6% in December 2019.
Waukesha County had an early rate of 4.5% in December and 4.2% in November, while it was 2.6% in December 2019.
The rate for West Bend, which was the only Washington County city to make the list for size, was 4.3% in December, compared to 4.2% in November.
In Waukesha County, the rates for the cities in December were: Brookfield, 4.2%; Menomonee Falls, 4.2%; Muskego, 4.2%; New Berlin, 4.6%; and Waukesha, 5.1%. Most of those same cities had lower rates in November: Brookfield, 3.9%; Menomonee Falls, 4.2%; Muskego, 3.8%; New Berlin, 4.3%; and Waukesha, 4.4%.